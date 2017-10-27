Jeff Kober (Sully) is set for a key recurring role in CBS’ veteran crime drama series NCIS: Los Angeles. Kober will portray Harris Keane, who will play an important part in Hetty’s (Linda Hunt) past and their meeting will change Hetty’s future. His first episode will air November 5. Kober is currently shooting a recurring in the TV adaptation of Big Dogs based on Adam Dunn’s futuristic crime books. He’ll next be seen in the film My Abandonment from director Debra Granik. Kober is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and DiSante Frank & Company.

Nadine Nicole (Casual) has booked a major recurring role on the upcoming third season of Syfy’s space drama series The Expanse. She will play a lowly electrochemical tech on a ship that is fierce, intelligent, and driven, but driven by a hidden agenda and a dark secret. Based on the bestselling book series written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), The Expanse unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Nicole is coming off a heavily recurring role in Hulu’s Casual. She’s repped by Mark Schumacher Management and Sovereign Talent Agency.