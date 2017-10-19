After more than 4200 submissions, the 12th annual NBCUniversal Short Film Festival announced the winners from a slate of nine finalists in the grand finale event in Los Angeles tonight. The competition was stiff as the nine short films and web series presented were amazingly crafted and thoughtful entries, but the two shorts that came out on top were Cynthia Kao’s Groundhog Day For A Black Man and Cullan Bruce’s Lost Dogs.

Groundhog Day For A Black Man tells a hilarious, yet surprisingly relevant story of a black man continually reliving the same day where he encounters the police. The socially relevant comedy won for Outstanding Comedy and the Critics’ Choice Award. On the dramatic side, the Lost Dogs won for Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Actor. The short, inspired by the insane brilliance of Korean horror, told the story of a woman ridiculed by her family who longs to escape. Striking a deal with her brother to clear his illegal debt, she delves deeper into darkness.

The NBCUniversal Short Film Festival celebrates diversity in storytelling and features stories about and by people of ethnically diverse backgrounds, the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities. This year, the fest named America Ferrera, Mariska Hargitay, Chrissy Metz and Lena Waithe as its first ambassadors. They served as advocates for the festival and join the judging panel determining award winners.

Read the complete list of winners below.

HARNESS SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD

Emergency, Director: Carey Williams, Writer: K.D Davila

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Groundhog Day For A Black Man, Writer & Director: Cynthia Kao

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Lost Dogs, Director: Cullan Bruce, Writers: Cullan Bruce and Chris Lee

OUTSTANDING WRITER

Mayumi Yoshida, Akashi

OUTSTANDING ACTOR

Chris Lee, Lost Dogs

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR

Damon Russell, Cul-De-Sac



CRITICS’ SCHOICE AWARD

Groundhog Day For A Black Man, Writer & Director: Cynthia Kao

AUDIENCE AWARD

Audible Static, Writer & Director: Sai Selvarajan