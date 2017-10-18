A pretty standard night ratings-wise, with the only really noteworthy thing being the NBA season kicking off with a TNT doubleheader featuring games with the big-draw Cleveland Cavaliers and defending champ Golden State Warriors. That might lure some viewers away from the Big 4.

NBC took the night with a 2.0 rating in the demo, and CBS led in total viewers with 10.7M, followed not closely by NBC’s 8.3M.

NBC dominated the Tuesday demo race among broadcasters with the Nos. 1 and 2 primetime programs in This Is Us and The Voice. The ensemble drama (2.8 demo rating, 10.5 million total viewers) hung on to all of its previous week’s performance, and came close to matching the combined performances of its Big 4 timeslot competitors.

Meanwhile, the singing competition (2.1, 9.8M) topped CBS’s NCIS (1.3, 12.4M) by 62% in its hour in the demo.

NCIS was the night’s most watched program, and its numbers were stat, week to week, as were Bull (1.2, 10.3M) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.1, 9.3M).

At 10 PM, NBC’s Law & Order True Crime (1.1, 4.5M) tied NCIS: New Orleans for the timeslot win in the demo, maintaining its 1.1 rating for a third straight week.

Of this seasons new series on the night, the biggest stumble came to ABC’s 9:30 PM comedy The Mayor (0.8, 2.964M) which was down 0.2, week to week, while its lead-in slipped by 0.1. That’s the biggest drop compared to lead-in for Mayor to date. But, ABC’s The Middle (1.3, 5.5M), Fresh Off the Boat (1.1, 3.9M), Black-ish (1.2, 4.2 M), stayed stable. And, Kevin (Probably0 Saves the World (0.8, 3.2M) at 10 PM, which debuted two weeks earlier with a 1.0, has snagged a pair of 0.8’s since.

Meanwhile, Week 2 of the CW’s Tuesday lineup – The Flash (0.9, 2.5M), and Legends of Tomorrow (0.5, 1.6M) performed exactly as you’d expect after season launches.

