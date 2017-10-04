NBC has put in development comedy Step Dave, from Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, All3Media America and Universal TV where Hazy Mills is based.

This marks one of the first major broadcast sales for All3Media America, part of the company’s push into original scripted programming launched with the hire last year of Nina Lederman as EVP of scripted.

Written and executive produced by Emily Cutler (The Odd Couple, Community), Step Dave, based on a New Zealand format, centers around a romance between a 24-year-old bartender and 36-year-old single working mom has a ripple effect on all the people around them.

South Pacific Pictures, an All3Media company, developed and produced the original 2014 New Zealand series created by Kate McDermott (you can watch a teaser below)

Hayes and Milliner executive produce the NBC adaptation through Hazy Mills. Kelly Martin and Chris Bailey also executive produce via South Pacific Pictures with All3 Media America’s Greg Lipstone and Nina Lederman. Universal TV is the studio.

The project reunites Cutler with NBC, where she worked on Community and Growing Up Fisher, the latter produced by Uni TV. Cutler, who spent the last three seasons as an executive producer on CBS’ The Odd Couple, is repped by WME & Evan Corday at The Cartel.

Hayes is currently starring in the return of Will & Grace on NBC, which already has been renewed for another season. Hazy Mills produces Hollywood Game Night for NBC, History Of Comedy for CNN, and the upcoming Movie Night with Karlie Kloss for Freeform. The company’s previous series credits include Hot In Cleveland and Soul Man for TV Land and Grimm and Crowded for NBC. Hazy Mills is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham

On the scripted side, All3Media America, the Los Angeles-based production studio for All3Media, has E! series The Arrangement via its Main Event Media company. The company’s alternative portfolio includes Undercover Boss for CBS, Chrisley Knows Best for USA, and United Shades of America for CNN.