Comedy writer-producer Suzanne Martin and Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills are reteaming for another half-hour series project, Like Family, which has been set up at NBC. Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, is the studio.

Written by Martin, Like Family centers on two twentysomething friends who met as foster children and now try to figure out what they want from life and each other in New York City.

Martin, Hayes and Milliner executive produce the project whose format — single- or multi-camera — has not been determined yet.

Martin’s previous collaborations with Hazy Mills have yielded three series — all created by Martin — Hot in Cleveland and spinoff The Soul Man on TV Land and Crowded on NBC. They most recently developed an untitled single-camera family comedy at NBC last season.

In addition to Like Family, Hazy Mills has comedy Step Dave, based on a New Zealand format, in the works at NBC for next season.