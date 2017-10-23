EXCLUSIVE: Late Night With Seth Meyers standout Amber Ruffin is eyeing a move to primetime. NBC has put in development comedy Going Dutch from Ruffin, Late Night host/executive producer Seth Myers, and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Co-written by Ruffin and Michael Starrbury (Legends Of Chamberlain Heights), Going Dutch is based on Ruffin’s life. It explores what happens when a woman who moves abroad to escape her overbearing family and the responsibility of the family business returns home with her Dutch boyfriend. He is a renaissance man whose blunt, outsider perspective might be exactly what Amber, her family and their business needs.

Ruffin, who lived in Amsterdam and has a Dutch husband, will serve as co-executive producer. Starrbury executive produces with Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer, along with Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions’ Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. Universal TV is the studio.

Meyers, O’Brien and Michaels also executive produce the upcoming NBC/Uni TV comedy series AP Bio.

Ruffin has been a writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers since 2014. When she joined the show, she became the first black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. In addition to her behind-the scenes duties, Ruffin has had a growing on-screen presence on Late Night with her popular Amber Says What segment as well as such skits as this past summer’s buzzy Amber’s Late Night Safe Space. (You can watch it and a recent edition of Amber Says What below.)

In addition to Late Night, Ruffin writes on Comedy Central/Broadway Video’s Detroiters and is a regular narrator on Drunk History.



