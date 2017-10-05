Actress Maya Dunbar is branching out. NBC has bought a family legal drama from Dunbar, producers Demetrius Spencer and Michael Rosenberg (Hung, Hell On Wheels) and Universal TV.

Written and co-executive produced by Dunbar, the untitled drama centers around the country’s most successful African American civil rights attorney and his family-run law firm. When tragedy strikes they’re forced to dive into their own dark pasts, walking the murky line between the law and self-preservation to save their future and the legacy of their powerful family name.

Michael Rosenberg executive produces via Rosey TV along with One Media’s Spencer and Erika Conner. Universal TV is the studio.

This is Dunbar’s first network script sale. On the film side, she is collaborating with her director-producer husband Rockmund Dunbar on an adaptation of Tobie Gene Levingston’s autobiographical book Soul On Bikes: The East Bay Dragons MC And The Black Biker Set. As an actress, her TV series credits include Banshee, The Mentalist, One Love and Southland. She’s repped by Gersh and Mainstay Entertainment.

One Media is repped by Grumman, Shire & Meiselas. Rosenberg, who executive produces the upcoming PopTV comedy series Let’s Get Physical, is with Del Shaw Moonves.