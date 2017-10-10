NBC Entertainment has hired talent executive Tomii Crump as vice president of talent relations for first-run syndication and the alternative and reality group. The newly created position will have Crump overseeing talent and casting for Harry and Access Hollywood Live, as well as for alternative shows such as the upcoming The Awesome Show.

Crump will work closely with presidents George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, who jointly oversee the first-run syndication group, as well as Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“Tomii is a remarkable executive who combines creative savvy with great instincts. She has found new faces and started careers, but has also worked with established artists on finding amazing opportunities in unscripted television,” says Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “She understands the programming ecology of multiple day parts and the audiences we need to reach with our shows. Her skills and her transparency make her an excellent ally for talent at NBCUniversal and I know that George and Meredith are as excited as I am to see the impact she will have on our businesses.”

Crump previously served as primetime casting executive for the Disney ABC Television Group, covering scripted shows for both ABC Television Network and ABC Studios. She also served as vice president of talent development and casting for new and existing daytime shows including Who Wants to be a Millionaire, The Chew, and Tyra Presents FABLife. Crump selected and developed daytime personalities who were cultivated across Disney’s ABC network, syndication, and digital platforms.

Prior to ABC, Crump worked as the director of development at Telepictures Productions, where she cast and launched the daytime talk show The Real with hosts Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. She also served as manager of original programming and production at TV Land and development executive at BBC Worldwide Productions.