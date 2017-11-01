NBC has put in development legal drama Eternal, from Dallas developer-executive producer Cynthia Cidre, Universal TV and Tariq Jalil’s Intrigue Entertainment.

Written by Cidre, Eternal is based on the sweeping Turkish saga Olene Kadar from Tims Prods. NBC and Intrigue previously teamed to adapt another Turkish format from Tims, which became the drama series Game of Silence.

Eternal is described as an emotionally gripping and character-driven drama with an epic love story at its heart. Set in romantic and historic South Carolina, the show focuses on a young attorney’s struggle to overturn a wrongful murder conviction that unravels a family’s legacy dating back to the founding days of America.

Cidre executive produces via her Cyntax Productions alongside Intrigue’s Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter.

The original Turkish series, written by Elif Usman Erguden and directed by Umur Turagay, launched this past January on the ATV network. You can watch a trailer below.

Cidre developed, executive produced and showran TNT’s sequel to classic primetime soap Dallas. She also created and executive produced the CBS drama series Cane starring Jimmy Smits. Cidre is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler.

This is the latest sale for Intrigue this season. The company has medical drama Have Mercy, based on a German format and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, in development at CBS, cop drama Level, based on the British drama, at NBC, with a couple of more deals pending.