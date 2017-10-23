NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a single mom comedy from playwright/ New Girl writer-producer Kim Rosenstock, Amy Poehler, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal TV, where Poehler is under an overall deal.

Written and executive produced by Rosenstock, the comedy focuses on a newly single mother who is forced to rely on the last people she wants help from … her family.

Poehler executive produces via her Paper Kite Productions, along with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Kim Lessing is producing. Universal TV is the studio.

Rosenstock is currently teamed with Cyndi Lauper, writing the book for a musical stage adaptation of the 1988 Mike Nichols’ hit Working Girls, based on Kevin Wade’s screenplay.

Poehler’s Paper Kite also is partnering with The Simpsons‘ veterans Mike Scully and his wife Julie Scully on a half-hour animated comedy, which recently received a script order and pilot presentation from Fox. Additionally, Paper Kite is producing an eight-episode straight-to-series comedy (fka Russian Doll) at Netflix from Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland.

Paper Kitealso has series Broad City at Comedy Central and Difficult People at Hulu, along with several additional projects in the works including Schooled at Universal Pictures and Edison, a dark musical comedy series, in development at HBO. The comp recently acquired the feature rights to upcoming YA novel Moxie and has comedy Household Name starring Carol Burnett, which is being redeveloped at ABC.