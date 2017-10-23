NBC has put in development drama Life After from Acoustic Productions’ Danielle Claman Gelber, Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, and Universal TV.

Courtesy of UTA

Written by Charmelo and Snyder, Life After is described as an emotional character drama of six friends who, each winter, spring, summer and fall, bond and retreat together from their lives and careers, which are forever linked by a life-changing event from their past. Charmelo and Snyder executive produce with Claman Gelber. Universal TV, where Claman Gelber has a first-look deal and Charmelo and Snyder are under an overall deal, is the studio.

This is Claman Gelber’s second development project under her Acoustic Productions banner for NBC this season. The other is Long Distance, with executive producers Kerry Ehrin and Freddie Highmore. She’s repped by attorney Jared Levine.

Charmelo and Snyder also have in the works horror-thriller The Perfection, which the pair wrote with Richard Shepard, and was recently acquired by Miramax. They’re repped by UTA, The Shuman Company and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum.