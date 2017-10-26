Four executives from Netflix, Universal Television, and CBS were elected to the board of the National Association of Television Program Executives today. The newcomers will serve two-year terms, effective immediately.

The appointees, jointly announced by Andy Kaplan, NATPE Chairman of the Board, and JP Bommel, NATPE President and CEO, are:

Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President, Original Content

Pearlena Igbokwe, Universal Television President

Mina Lefevre, Facebook Head of Development

Sharon Vuong, CBS Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming,

“We are delighted to welcome such a diverse group of leaders who are helping to redefine today’s changing television landscape,” said NATPE’s Kaplan, President, Sony Pictures Television Networks.

NATPE says the new board members represent broadcast/networks and OTT/platforms, making the categories are the second largest groups of representation on the board.

At Netflix, Cindy Holland is responsible for acquiring and launching original series. Pearlena Igbokwe was named President, Universal Television in June 2016 and oversees creative programming. Mina Lefevre oversees the development and production of scripted and unscripted shows for Watch on Facebook. Sharon Vuong oversees CBS’ development of new alternative programs, including reality series, game shows and other non-scripted programming.

NATPE also announced the formation of a new NXTGN (Next Gen) Advisory Board, made up of top executives across digital media. Its mission is to identify new trends in the media and entertainment content industry.

The advisory board will lead dialogue with content creators, brands, advertisers, distributors and buyers, focusing on the emergence of new platforms and business models in TV, OTT, digital, mobile, gaming, AR, VR and AI.

The NXTGN Advisory Board Members are: