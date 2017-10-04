Meryl Poster’s Superb Entertainment and Joe Livecchi Noble Savages have acquired life rights to whistleblower lawyer Natalie Khawam, who became a key figure in the 2012 scandal that ended in the resignation of CIA director Gen. David Petreaus. The duo are currently out to writers for a planned scripted drama series.

Khawam was a government lawyer who created the Whistleblower Law Firm focused on corruption cases, and she has repped clients from federal agencies including the TSA, the VA, DEA and the Department of Defense among others. In 2012, she was thrust into the spotlight after she urged her twin sister Jill Kelley, a longtime Petreaus friend, to contact the FBI when Petreaus’ mistress Paula Broadwell began sending threatening emails. That helped investigators in the probe that eventually led to his resignation. A year later, Petreaus pleaded guilty to mishandling classified materials and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

The series will touch upon Khawam’s character having to find the strength to battle through a very public storm, strength she’ll need to take on her cases. In the vein of Erin Brockovich, she is known for her dedication and relentlessness in fighting for justice, as timely a topic as ever.

Noble Savages founder Livecchi is also adapting Angie Nissel’s The Broke Diaries, on the heels of the FYI series A Question of Love. The company has projects lined up with the likes of A&E, Oxygen and the Financial Times.

Former head of production at Miramax Films Poster, whose Superb Entertainment has the financial backing of A+E Networks, has a history of projects with strong female leads, shepherding pics like Chocolat, Chicago, Emma, Shakespeare in Love and most recently Bravo’s Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce. She also is exec producer on History’s Six.