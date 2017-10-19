The first look at season 6 of the country music drama Nashville has been revealed — and it looks juicy. The new season is set to premiere on CMT in January 2018.

Although this will be Nashville‘s sixth season, it will be its second on CMT since moving from ABC. Season five ended with some a lot of southern-fried drama: Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Juliette’s (Hayden Panettiere) conflict comes to a head, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Scarlett (Clare Bowen) are on the outs, and Deacon (Charles Esten) and the artists of Highway 65 stand their ground. With season 6 it looks like the drama continues.

The new teaser packs a lot in 30 seconds as Deacon, Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), Avery (Jonathan Jackson), Maddie and Daphne (Maisy Stella) are all juggling love, friendship, family, and fame set to the backdrop of the country music scene of the titular city. We also see Gunnar and Will (Chris Carmack) rocking new hairdos. But the cherry on top of the trailer is Juliette’s unhinged breakdown in what seems to be in the middle of a concert.