Naomi Watts has been set to star in The Wolf Hour, a psychological thriller from writer-director Alistair Banks Griffin. HanWay Films has acquired sales rights, with CAA aboard to handle domestic rights beginning at the American Film Market. The film is set go into production this fall in New York.

The pic centers on June Leigh (Watts), a cultural icon and activist during the 1960s, now fallen from grace and a shell of her former self. An unseen tormentor begins exploiting her weaknesses and she must face her demons at the height of one of the darkest points in New York history: the summer of the the Son of Sam murders.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Bailey Conway Anglewicz from Automatik will produce with Bradley Pilz, who will fully finance and produce via under his newly formed Bradley Pilz shingle. The Big Picture Company’s Felipe Dieppa will also produce. Executive producers are Watts, Big Picture Compnay’s Garrett Fennelly and Taryn Nagle, Belladonna Productions’ Linda Moran and Automatik’s Fred Berger.

The film, supported by the Sundance Institute Feature Film Program, marks Griffin second feature after his Two Gates of Sleep bowed at the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes in the 2010.

Watts is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson. Griffin is with CAA and Gray Krauss.