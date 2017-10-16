EXCLUSIVE: CBS is rebooting Name That Tune. The network has ordered a pilot for a new, updated version of the classic music game show.

The new Name That Tune was developed by Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein of Prestige Entertainment Group, which owns the rights to the title. The two executive produce with veteran reality showrunner David Hurwitz (Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris, Fear Factor) and reality agent-turned producer/manager John Ferriter of The Alternative.

Casting is slated to begin shortly on the pilot, which is produced by CBS TV Studios.

In Name That Tune, created by Harry Salter, contestants of all ages compete against each other to test their knowledge of songs via hundreds of proven games, including the signature “Bid-a-Note” round.

Name That Tune premiered on NBC Radio in 1952. It quickly made the leap to television and aired from 1953-1959 on NBC and CBS. After a 17-year hiatus, the show returned for a syndication run from 1974 – 1981 and then again in 1984, with Tom Kennedy and then Jim Lange as the hosts.

This is the latest attempt the to bring Name That Tune back to television. CBS previously developed a take 11 years ago. It was followed by efforts at MTV Networks (across MTV, VH1 and CMT) and most recently at FremantleMedia North America. UK’s ITV also did a pilot a couple of years ago.

Ghen Maynard, who is overseeing the new reboot for CBS Studios, where he is Senior EVP, Alternative Programming, previously shepherded CBS’ 2006 revival attempt as head of alternative for the network.

Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein have been spearheading multi-platform Name That Tune brand extensions, which has included a live Las Vegas show. They recently teamed with Ferriter, who also was involved in the proposed ITV revival, to mount a Name That Tune Broadway production, targeted for next year.

The trio also joined forces for the new TV revival and brought the project to CBS Studios, with David Hurwitz as EP.

This past summer, Fox launched music game show Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx and exec produced by Foxx and Mark Burnett, which is in the vein of Name That Tune, utilizing the music recognition app. It has been renewed for a second season. Classic game shows are making a primetime return, largely as part of ABC’s Fun & Games network. Formats recently rebooted by ABC include Pyramid, Family Feud, Match Game, and To Tell the Truth.