Fox Television Stations has extended the MyNetworkTV programming service for two additional years, through the 2019-20 season.

MyNetworkTV, whose lineup consists of 10 hours a week (Monday-Friday) of drama series and newsmagazine reruns, airs on the Fox stations in each of the top 3 markets, including New York (WWOR My9), Los Angeles (KCOP My13), and Chicago (WPWR My50). Additional markets include Dallas (KDFI My27), D.C. (WDCA My20), Houston (KTXH My20), Phoenix (KUTP My45), Minneapolis (WFTC My29), Orlando (WRBW My65), and Charlotte (WMYT MyTV12).

For the current 2017-18 season, MyNetworkTV, which started off with original soaps before switching to lower-cost off-network programming, is cleared across 181 markets representing over 97% of the country.

Here is the 2017-18 schedule, which launched on September 25:

Monday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU”

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU”

Tuesday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — “The X-Files”

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — “The X-Files”

Wednesday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — “Dateline”

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — “Dateline”

Thursday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — “Law & Order: CI”

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — “Law & Order: CI”

Friday

8:00- 9:00 p.m. — “American Ninja Warrior”

9:00- 10:00 p.m. — “American Ninja Warrior”