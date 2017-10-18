Project Runway finalist and fashion designer Mychael Knight died today in Atlanta, Ga. at the age of 39. Jerris Madison, a close friend of Knight and editor of Obvious Magazine posted an official statement on behalf of the Knight family in regards to his death.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle,” the Instagram statement read. “Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”

The cause of Knight’s death has not been announced, but past Facebook posts, which have since been deleted, indicated he suffered from chronic abdominal pain, fatigue, and exhaustion.

Knight was born in Nuremberg, Germany and spent his childhood in Montgomery Alabama. He graduated from high school in New York and went on to earn a degree in Apparel Design and Merchandising from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro in 2001.

The Georgia-based fashion designer competed on the third season of Project Runway when it aired on Bravo. Knight was one of four finalists that included Laura Bennett, Uli Herzner, and Jeffrey Sebelia. The four showed their collections at New York Fashion Week and although Knight was the fourth runner-up, he went on to a successful career as a talented designer. He came back to compete in a special one-off Project Runway: All-Star Challenge, a two-hour special that preceded season 6 of the series. He then went on to compete on the third season of Project Runway: All Stars in 2013.

In addition to his fashion design career, Knight, launched his men’s and women’s lingerie label Kitty & Dick, his female and male lingerie label and his unisex fragrance, MajK in 2008.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen took to Twitter to send his condolences.