The 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards will honor the Dee Rees-directed Mudbound and Pixar’s Coco at this year’s ceremony which takes place on November 5 at the Beverly Hilton. James Corden is set to host the event for the third consecutive year.

Dick clark productions announced today that the Netflix period drama Mudbound will receive the “Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award” while the animated feature Coco will be honored with the “Hollywood Animation Award.”

Based on the novel by Hillary Jordan, Mudboiund tells the epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta. The film, which is already a buzzy awards season contender, stars Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan and Jonathan Banks.

Hollywood Film Awards

Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich, comes from Disney and Pixar and follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who has musical dreams inspired by his idol, the late great Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Following a mysterious and otherworldly chain of events, Miguel meets charming trickster Héctor (Gael García Bernal), and, together, they set off on an adventure of music and mystery, resulting in the most unusual family reunion.

Previously announced honorees for this year’s ceremony include Sam Rockwell for “Hollywood Supporting Actor Award” for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Allison Janney for “Hollywood Supporting Actress Award” for her role in I, Tonya. Mary J. Blige is being honored with the “Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award” in the aforementioned Mudbound while Timothée Chalamet will receive the “Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award” for his role in the film Call Me By Your Name. The cast of I, Tonya including Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson and Caitlin Carver for the “Hollywood Ensemble Award.”

The Hollywood Film Awards honors the most acclaimed films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year, also acknowledges artists in the categories of Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Composing, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Makeup & Hairstyling.