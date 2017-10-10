USA Networks just dropped the first seven minutes to tomorrow’s season 3 premiere of Mr. Robot and we see that the action picks up immediately after where we left off in season 2.

We are introduced to Bobby Cannavale’s persnickety “car salesman” guy Irving is really a bigger part of the Dark Army operation; a fixer ‘Michael Clayton’ guy of sorts who quells Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom) after shooting Elliot (Rami Malek). We also see B.D. Wong’s corporate emperor Whiterose and his right hand man discussing the greater good of Elliot in regards to phase 2 of the mega E-Corp hack, and that “after Mr. Alderson completes the great work we need form him, then he can die for us, just like his father.”

Season 3 of Mr. Robot happens tomorrow night on USA at 10PM.