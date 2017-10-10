One day ahead of its Season 1 finale, Mr. Mercedes has been renewed for a 10-episode second run next year on AT&T Audience Network. David E. Kelley again will write the script and Jack Bender is directing the Stephen King adaptation starring Harry Treadaway and Brendan Gleeson.

Produced by Sonar Entertainment, summer series Mr. Mercedes follows Brady Hartsfield (Treadaway), a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges (Gleeson) with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again. Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Scott Lawrence, Robert Stanton, Breeda Wool, Justine Lupe and Ann Cusack also star in the rookie season, along with Mary Louise-Parker and Holland Taylor.

“Mr. Mercedes is Stephen King writing about the monsters inside his characters rather than outside,” Bender said. “We were extremely fortunate to attract an amazing cast, led by Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway, to bring these flawed, complex colorful characters to life. … I am thrilled to keep telling this story.”

Said Kelley: “I’m excited and thrilled. Stephen King, Dennis Lehane, Jack Bender, Brendan Gleeson — this is a special team indeed.”

King, Kelley and Bender also will continue to serve as executive producers, along with Dennis Lehane, who will also write. The second season will be based on King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and End of Watch.