The Hamptons International Film Festival announced that audience awards for its just-concluded 25th edition went to French comedic drama Mr. and Mrs. Adelman and Cecil Beaton bio-doc Love, Cecil.

Long Shot, directed by Jacob LaMendola, captured the audience prize for best short film. Nicolas Bedos directed Adelman, while Lisa Immordino Vreeland directed Love, Cecil. The festival ran Oct. 5-9.

Artistic director David Nugent said the festival had “a diverse lineup that was strong and competitive this year.” Exec director Anne Chaisson noted that both of the audience-favorite features are available for U.S. distribution “and certainly have exciting journeys ahead of them.”

On Monday, the HIFF handed out juried prizes, with top narrative honors going to Under the Tree, an Icelandic drama directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson. and Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle winning best documentary.

The milestone-anniversary year in the Hamptons was marked by opening-night selection Itzhak, about violin master Itzhak Perlman, an “anatomy of a scene” session about Get Out with director Jordan Peele, producers and cast members, and closing-night selection I, Tonya. Other major feature entries included Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck and the directing debut of Andy Serkis, Breathe. Lifetime achievement awards also went to Julie Andrews and Patrick Stewart.