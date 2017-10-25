PR veteran Alex Klenert, co-founder and current COO of Prodigy Public Relations, has been appointed SVP at MPRM Communications. He takes over the position previously held by Rene Ridinger, who left the agency a couple of weeks ago and has joined the consultancy Smith & Company as SVP. She already is at work fueling the PR campaign for the Margot Robbie-starrer I, Tonya among others.

In his new role that begins November 1, Klenert will oversee the film practice and work on expanding offerings for theatrical titles, corporate representation, digital outreach, awards campaigns and film festivals. He brings with him clients including Vertical Entertainment, The Orchard, PBS Films, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Screen Media Films. He also brings over the awards campaign for longtime client Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: The New York Public Library via Zipporah Films.

“We have known Alex for many years, even before he was our client at ThinkFilm, and are thrilled he will be joining the MPRM team,” said MPRM president Mark Pogachefsky. “His breadth of experience, which spans everything from unit publicity to awards campaigns, makes him a great addition to our film team.” Added chairman Rachel McCallister: “Alex’s entrepreneurial spirit makes him a perfect addition to our senior team. He will play an integral role in helping us to position MPRM for the future.”

Klenert co-founded Prodigy PR in 2010 with Erik Bright and has executed publicity strategy for hundreds of campaigns including the last six Wiseman documentaries, Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer and Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Chris Kelly’s Other People with Spirit Award winner Molly Shannon, Daniel Junge’s Being Evel and Shane Carruth’s Upstream Color among others.

Before Prodigy, he was VP Publicity at ThinkFilm in their New York office. He also had stints at Donna Daniels PR and Miramax.

Ridinger joined MPRM in 2009 as a VP coming from 42West.