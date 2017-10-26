The Motion Picture Association of America has named Gail MacKinnon as Executive Vice President for Government Affairs. MacKinnon will report to CEO Charles H. Rivkin, who announced the appointment, and she’ll oversee the MPAA’s government relations portfolio and policy agenda. She will join the MPAA on November 13.

“Gail is a deeply respected and skilled government relations professional and keen strategist who brings a wealth of bipartisan policy experience in the telecommunications and media arena,” said Rivkin. “The American film and television industry supports 2 million jobs and 88,000 small businesses in the United States, and Gail will be a tireless advocate for the hardworking Americans who are the backbone of our creative economy.”

Most recently, MacKinnon served as Executive Vice President and Chief Government Relations Officer for Time Warner Cable, leading the company’s agenda in Washington. MacKinnon’s career includes senior positions with Turner Broadcasting, TCI, CBS, Viacom, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association (NCTA), and Time Warner. She began her career working for Representative Jack Fields (R-TX), who chaired the House Commerce Subcommittee on Telecommunications, and is a board member of the Shakespeare Theater.

Said MacKinnon, “I am excited to join the leadership of MPAA to ensure that federal, state, and local government policy actions ensure that the industry can continue to support economic growth and job creation here at home and a burgeoning trade surplus abroad while entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences every day.”

MacKinnon succeeds Joanna McIntosh, who became Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at NCTA in September 2017.