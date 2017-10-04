The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science’s Science and Technology Council has added seven new members to its roster, including Deadpool make-up artist and designer Bill Corso, Star Wars: The Force Awakens film editor Maryann Brandon, and cinematographer Steve Yedlin.

The newcomers bring the Council’s 2017–2018 membership roster to 25.

The new members are:

Nafees Bin Zafar, a technology development supervisor at Digital Domain who has worked in live-action visual effects and feature animation for the past 17 years. His software has been used in a diverse set of films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and Kung Fu Panda 3.

Maryann Brandon, film editor, earned an Oscar nomination for her work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Other credits include such films Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Passengers, and she is currently working on The Darkest Minds for 20th Century Fox.

Bill Corso is an Oscar-winning makeup artist and designer, whose recent credits include Deadpool, Kong: Skull Island, Bladerunner 2049 and the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Andrea Kalas, vice president of archives at Paramount Pictures, has restored or preserved more than 2,000 films and is a technical innovator in systems for digital preservation and archive-based analytics.

Ai-Ling Lee, is a sound designer and has Oscar nominations for Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for La La Land. Other credits include Buena Vista Social Club and Battle of the Sexes.

Leon Silverman is general manager, Digital Studio for the Walt Disney Studios, and oversees digital studio services, which provide post production on-lot infrastructure, mastering, digital distribution services and workflow expertise.

Steve Yedlin is a cinematographer best known for his collaboration with director Rian Johnson on his films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Science and Technology Council provides a forum for the exchange of information, promotes cooperation among diverse technological interests within the industry, sponsors publications, fosters educational activities, and preserves the history of the science and technology of motion pictures.