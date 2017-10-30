EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films’ untitled scripted documentary about John DeLorean has opened its falcon-wing doors to Morena Baccarin. The Deadpool actress will join the docu as Christina Ferrare, the wife of the titular automaker played by Alec Baldwin.

The film will document DeLorean’s rise to stardom as well as his shocking fall from grace. The film will merge scripted narrative scenes with real-life interviews with colleagues, employees, lawyers, friends and family who knew DeLorean best.

Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce will direct, while Tamir Ardon will produce alongside XYZ Films and 9.14 Pictures. The project is backed by Ingenious. Sundance Selects is distributing the film domestically. The film is slated for a 2018 release.

Baccarin can be seen next reprising her role as Vanessa in Deadpool 2 and currently stars in Fox’s Gotham. She is repped by UTA, Seven Summits Pictures & Management, and ID Public Relations.