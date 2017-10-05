Snapshot with Live+Same Day fast nationals: Week 2 of new series: CBS’ SEAL Team (1.2 in 18-49, down -20%, 8.4 million; ALL series down from last week’s premieres; Fox”s Empire and ABC’s Modern Family (1.9 in 18-49) top night in demo, SEAL Team in viewers.

It was a rather depressing night for the Big 4 networks, with not a single series crossing the 2.0 Live+Same Day 18-49 rating mark and all slipping from last week’s Premiere Wednesday.

Fox’s flagship drama Empire (1.9 in 18-49), experienced the largest drop, 0.5 demo rating (21%), tying a series low. ABC’s flagship comedy Modern Family (also 1.9, down 0.2, 10%), for the first time tied Empire for the top 18-49 spot on Wednesday. It helped that the family comedy does not have to go directly against the hip-hop drama this season as Empire slid to 8 PM from its longtime 9 PM berth.

Also tying a L+SD series low was ABC’s 10 PM drama Designated Survivor (0.9 in 18-49, down 0.2 or 13%). Also off by a 0.2 demo rating were ABC comedies The Goldbergs (1.6) and American Housewife (1.4), while Speechless (1.3) only slipped a tenth.

Fox’s Star (1.4) was down 0.4 (22%) from its season premiere. On the bright side, the drop was slightly smaller (by 0.1) than the one for its lead-in, Empire.

Ready for more declines and lows?

The only new Wednesday series on the Big 4 this fall, CBS drama SEAL Team (1.2, 8.4 million), was down 20% in the demo from its debut last week but remained the most watched program of the night for a second straight time. Its lead-in, veteran Survivor (1.6, 8 million), was off by just a tenth from last week’s fast-national and close second in total viewers for the night. At 10 PM, Criminal Minds (1.1, 6.2 million) shed another 0.2, 11%, to a demo series low.

NBC’s dramas The Blacklist (1.0), Law & Order (1.3) and Chicago P.D. (1.1) each shaved off a tenth from last Wednesday.

Fox won the night in 18-49 (1.7), CBS was tops in total viewers (7.5 million).