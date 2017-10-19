EXCLUSIVE: Amy Elmore, a model for 29 years, has experienced and witnessed years of the sexual predatory nature of men in positions of power. She was raped at the age of 17 “by a famous musician” and then as a struggling model had to face the realities of the predatory nature of fashion photographers, only to come to Hollywood to find further systemic abuse. Elmore is one of the first models to come forward, following the sexual assault allegations against mogul Harvey Weinstein, to expose the modeling industry.

Elmore, whose face has graced the covers of Seventeen Magazine, Modern Bride, Cosmopolitan, and Elle, was only 17 when she started her career in modeling and saw the abuse at the hand of fashion photographers and the agencies that sent young models to them. When she tried to transition to become an actress at the age of 26, she was once again faced with another problem, saying, “It almost felt like a prostitution ring.”

Elmore dabbled in acting but is now an activist for mental health and women’s empowerment. She is speaking up not only about sexual harassment in modeling but also what her transition to acting was like as a model coming into Hollywood.

Elmore is now 46 years old and speaks to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of America about these issues. “I was at a talk at a high school, and one young girl raised her hand and asked, ‘what should I do if it happens to me?’ And at that moment, my heart broke because I knew it had happened to her,” said Elmore. “We need to let girls and boys know that it’s okay to speak up and talk about it and get help, and there is no shame in this.”

Here, in her own words, is what she experienced both as a young model and a young actress. As she says, “It’s time to talk about sexual predators in the modeling business”: