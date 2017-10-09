Participant Media has hired Miura Kite as SVP Narrative Television. In the newly created role, she will help build out the company’s TV slate by identifying, developing and packaging high-end properties for cable, broadcast, digital and emerging platforms.

“Miura has great taste, a stellar reputation in the community and the kind of expertise and experience that will be a tremendous asset to Participant as we continue to grow our television business and promote social change through all platforms,” said Jonathan King, Participant’s President of Narrative Film & Television.

Prior to Participant, Kite most recently served as an executive producer with Assembly Entertainment at ITV Studios America. Kite joined Playtone in 2001 before being promoted in 2003 to Head of Development, a role she held until her departure from the company in 2011. As Head of Development at Playtone, Kite co-produced HBO’s Emmy-winning Game Change and The Pacific. She also served as development executive on films including Where the Wild Things Are, Charlie Wilson’s War and Mamma Mia! and was involved in the development of five seasons of HBO’s series Big Love and the miniseries John Adams.

Before Playtone, Kite worked worked for Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella at Mirage Enterprises and Jonathan Demme at Clinica Estetico. She sits on the advisory board of WeForShe, a media advocacy group that strives to find practical ways to bring about a gender-balanced landscape in television

“I have admired Participant Media since it was founded, and I am thrilled to be joining on the television side,” Kite said. “Participant’s clear social mission and outstanding creative relationships make it an ideal home to create quality, trendsetting shows that will excite and inspire viewers.”