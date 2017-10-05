Mitch Silpa and Ryan Gaul are joining Melissa McCarthy in STXfilms, Brian Henson-directed comedy, The Happytime Murder, which is set in the underbelly of a Los Angeles where puppets and humans co-exist. Two clashing detectives, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together to figure out who is brutally murdering the former cast of a classic puppet show The Happytime Gang.

Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Banks, and Joel McHale co-star.

Todd Berger, Robertson, Erich & Jon Hoeber and McCarthy wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Berger and Robertson. Jim Henson Company’s Henson Alternative is producing the pic, along with McCarthy, Jeffrey Hayes and Ben Falcone. Lisa Henson, Dee Robertson and John W. Hyde serve as executive producers. STX’s Sheroum Kim and Kate Vorhoff will oversee production.

Silpa and Gaul have both worked with McCarthy prior to this film. Silpa currently recurs on the TVLand series Nobodies, which is produced by McCarthy and Falcone. In additional, Silpa was seen in Bridesmaids, which also co-starred Rudolph, as well as The Boss. Gaul appeared in Universal’s McCarthy-starrer Identity Thief. He currently serves as a series regular on TBS’s Tracy Morgan-led new comedy, The Last O.G.

Silpa is repped by Stone Manners and 23 Management Group, while Gaul is reped by Gersh, Think Tank Management and attorney Ryan LeVine..