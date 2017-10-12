If you are a fan of David Fincher’s 2007’s film Zodiac, you will love the director’s new Netflix serial killer series Mindhunter that debuts tomorrow on the streaming service. Partially directed by the Oscar nominee, the 10-episode Mindhunter from executive producers Fincher and Charlize Theron is, as I say in my video review above, meticulously captivating and a binge waiting to happen.

Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany and based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside The FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by ex-FBI agents Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas (the latter one of the bureau’s first criminal profilers), the series focuses on two late-1970s Behavioral Sciences FBI Agents going to some very dark places with some very dangerous people. Developing new techniques now known as criminal profiling, the excellent McCallany and Groff as Bill Tench and Holden Ford, respectively, go into the prisons of California to interview serial killers. Talking to the likes of the real-life and still-incarcerated necrophiliac Ed Kemper, they seek to understand what makes the monsters tick and how to anticipate and catch them.

Incremental in nature but insightful in scope, the Joe Penhall-created Mindhunter is epic-level and epic-length Fincher that, to paraphrase the show, seeks to get ahead of crazy by learning how crazy thinks. Josh Donen and Cean Chaffin are also EPs.

Click on my review of Mindhunter above to see why I think this could be Fincher’s second show to bring original programming glory to Netflix (he is also behind House of Cards). Tell us, will you be watching Mindhunter when it drops?