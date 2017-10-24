This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and his longtime producing partner Russ Cundiff have sold three projects to Fox via their DiVide Pictures — drama Cordelia, a Latino take on King Lear from Ice co-creator Robert Munic; The End, a multi-camera comedy from Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World co-creator Michael Jacobs; and Committed, a reality series project about couples from David Leepson (Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills)

Ventimiglia and Cundiff executive produce all three projects, which hail from This Is Us studio 20th Century Fox TV where DiVide has a deal.

Written/executive produced By Robert Munic, Cordelia is a modern re-telling of the King Lear story set to the back drop of a strong Cuban family and the three sisters running the scene in Miami. Told through the eyes of the one daughter who truly loved her father, Cordelia delves into a world of secrets, lies and complex family bonds that are constantly tested but ultimately never broken.

Written/executive produced by Michael Jacobs, The End is a multi-camera, multi-generational comedy about a wildly mismatched couple, Joey and Marla, who have uniquely flawed children and Marla’s divorced parents living with them. They are possibly the worst family in the world. But in spite of their differences, Joey and Marla come to realize it’s possible they’re in love. Maybe that’s enough to save them all.

The unscripted Committed is the story of four couples going through the different phrases of life: marriage, having a baby, divorce and old age. Leepson executive produces with Stephanie Lydecker.

Jacobs is repped by WME. Munic is repped by Verve, the Gotham Group and attorney David Fox.

DiVide Pictures is producing Relationship Status for Go90. The company’s series producing credits also include Chosen, Ultradome and The PET Squad Files. DiVide is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.