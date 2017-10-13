Mika Brzezinski announced on Morning Joe today that she will keep her three-book deal at the now-Weinstein free Hachette Books. Brzezinski had previously said that she wanted out of the deal unless Harvey Weinstein was gone.

Yesterday, Hachette Book Group terminated its Weinstein Books imprint, with all titles – and staff – moving over to another Hachette Books imprint. Brzezinski’s titles, including the upcoming expanded edition next spring of her 2011 book Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth, new material including commentary from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sheryl Sandberg.

In making the announcement today (watch it above), Brzezinski said Hachette Book Group is “70 percent women,” and that she spoke to CEO Michael Pietsch “about policies, the new structure, how this is going to work.”

“We’re going to have an ongoing conversation about sexual harassment and wage equity, and I’m really looking forward to writing about all of it in the re-release of Knowing Your Value and the two other books that I will be doing with Hachette Book Group. I’m very satisfied.”

Brzezinski said she and Hachette will hold a “re-announcement” of her three-book deal next week, without Weinstein of course. Brzezinski described how Weinstein rushed the original announcement of her three-book deal last July by telling The New York Post‘s Page Six after she specifically asked him to hold off the announcement.

Take a look at the Morning Joe clip above.