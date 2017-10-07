Mika Brzezinski wants out of her three-book deal with Weinstein Books unless Harvey Weinstein resigns. MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host tweeted her decision today, and suggested Weinstein “go into a long, self-imposed exile.”

In a trio of tweets (see them below), Brzezinski writes (in total):

“Harvey Weinstein needs to resign from his companies, face his sickness, and go into a long, self-imposed exile. Authors, actors and moviemakers should not work for any Weinstein company until he resigns. Not a close call. I have a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, through Hachette. I can’t go forward with those books unless Harvey resigns.”

Brzezinski’s already published books include Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth: Grow Your Value: Living and Working to Your Full Potential; Obsessed: America’s Food Addiction – And My Own; and All Things At Once.

Brzezinski’s book deal was confirmed by Weinstein Books in a July 11 Facebook post: “It’s true: We are delighted to be working with Mika Brzezinski again! #KnowingYourValue”. News reports put the deal in the high six figures.

The first release is, or perhaps was, to be a new and expanded edition of the 2011’s Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth, with commentary from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sheryl Sandberg and scheduled to arrive next spring. Two new books reportedly under the deal include one on “comeback careers” and another with job advice for millennials.

Harvey Weinstein announced a self-declared indefinite leave of absence from The Weinstein Company in the wake of a shattering New York Times report detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment and costly settlements.

Here are Brzezinski’s tweets:

Harvey Weinstein needs to resign from his companies, face his sickness, and go into a long, self-imposed exile. https://t.co/uq5xJieKjc — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 7, 2017

Authors, actors, and moviemakers should not work for any Weinstein company until he resigns. Not a close call. #knowyourvalue — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 7, 2017