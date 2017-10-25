Two days after Michael Moore’s Broadway show The Terms Of My Surrender took its final bow, Moore said today he isn’t done yet — he plans to take it on the road in 2018. “As for The Terms of My Surrender,” Moore said in a statement via his PR firm today, “there is no surrender! We’ll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!”

After 100 shows, Terms of My Surrender ended its limited run at the Shuberts’ Belasco this week with a $71,500 farewell kick to $367.6K, 47.2% of the house’s potential, with tickets averaging $58.80.

True to Moore’s brand, the one-man show with the polarizing filmmaker used satirical humor to make commentary about America and its politics. Guests at Moore’s shows included the likes of Bryan Cranston, Gloria Steinem, Maxine Waters, Stephen Colbert and Morgan Spurlock, and in August with Mark Ruffalo Moore led the audience on a post-show march to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump’s statements on the Charlottesville violence.

“My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career, he said. “Having the opportunity to play the Belasco for tens of thousands of New Yorkers (and people from around the country and the world), with a simple and urgent message, has been one of the great honors of my life. And I am deeply moved to be so warmly embraced by the Broadway community.

“Broadway remains a powerful hub of American popular culture and I plan on being back — with both a new play and a new one-man show — soon.”