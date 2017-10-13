EXCLUSIVE: Michael Edelstein will be stepping down from his post as President of NBCUniversal International Studios after more than seven years. He just made the announced internally (You can read his note to his colleagues under the post)

The departure is said to be amicable, and Edelstein will stay on until the end of the year, when his contract ends, while the company searches for successor. Edelstein, an American executive and producer, moved from Los Angeles to London for the NBCU International Studios job, which he called in his memo “a completely amazing journey”. After seven+ years of living in the U.K. and traveling extensively around the world (a total of 1.5 million miles as he noted in his email), he felt it was time to move on.

Edelstein built up NBCU International Studios, bringing a steady hand to the entity after two very brief stints of its first two toppers, Angela Bromstad and Denise O’Donoghue. During his tenure, he significantly expanded NBCU’s portfolio of international production companies, with the studio delivering 1100 hours of original content. Edelstein inherited Carnival Films, shepherding the run of its global hit, Downton Abbey. Companies that were acquired on his watch include Monkey Kingdom, which produces BAFTA award-winning Made in Chelsea; Chocolate Media, a factual/entertainment label; and comedy-focused Lucky Giant Productions (HBO/BBC’s Family Tree). Edelstein played a key role in identifying Australian production company Matchbox Pictures (Real Housewives of Melbourne, The Slap), which was acquired by NBCUniversal International Studios in 2013. Edelstein also was involved in securing an equity stake in Canadian company Lark Productions, which is behind Real Housewives of Vancouver.

In 2015, Edelstein oversaw the creation of Heyday Television, David Heyman’s joint venture with NBCUniversal International Studios. He also sits on the board of Working Title TV (About a Boy), NBCU International’s joint TV production venture, with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Also in 2015, NBCU International Studios forged partnership with Germany’s RTL and France’s TF1 to produce U.S.-style procedural dramas for the global market. It already has yielded its first series, the upcoming Gone, starring Chris Noth.

Additionally, Edelstein’s division handles NBC formats, setting up local versions of such series as Saturday Night Live and World Of Dance.

Before joining NBCU International Studios, Edelstein worked as a producer, including a stint as an executive producer on the first season of ABC’s Desperate Housewives and on the ABC summer series Defying Gravity. He previously worked as executive producer at Industry Entertainment and as director current programs at CBS Entertainment.