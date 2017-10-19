ABC has put in development Michael Bennett, a cop drama/family soap series based on the character in the bestselling books by author James Patterson.

Written by The Man In the High Castle co-executive producer Rick Cleveland, the project centers on NYPD Detective Michael Bennett, who is something of a living legend. Brilliant, seasoned and highly dedicated, he is a master homicide investigator, able to crack the city’s toughest cases without breaking a sweat. At home, it’s a different story. Following the death of his beloved wife years earlier, Bennett became a single father to their diverse brood of not one, not two, but 6 adopted children. He is a well-meaning and devoted dad, but raising that many kids on his own is a struggle, to say the least, and balancing his personal and professional lives is always an epic challenge.

Cleveland executive produces with James Patterson Entertainment’s James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout as well as Bob Sertner for ABC Studios.

Patterson’s Bennett novels center on New York Detective Bennett, a character Patterson has said was “inspired by the brave heroes of the NYPD”. The top-selling New York detective series of all time, it consists of eight novels: Step On A Crack (2009), Run For Your Life (2009), Worst Case(2009), Tick Tock (2010), I, Michael Bennett(2012), Gone (2013), Burn (2014), and Alert (2015).

ABC first took a stab at a Michael Bennett series five years ago with a whole different team of creative auspices.

James Patterson Entertainment is producing CBS’ upcoming crime drama series Instinct, starring Alan Cumming, and has crime drama Innocent in the works with Blue Bloods executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor and Glenn Geller. Additionally, Showtime recently acquired the rights to The President Is Missing, the upcoming thriller novel by Petterson and President Bill Clinton, to develop it as a TV series.

Cleveland, whose series credits also include Under the Dome and House of Cards, is repped by CAA, Rain Management Group, and attorney Ken Richman. James Patterson Entertainment is repped by CAA and attorney Steve Burkow.