EXCLUSIVE: Ohad Knoller (Munich), Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht (X Company), Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi (Brideshead Visited) and Pêpê Rapazote (Netflix’s Narcos) have joined the cast of MGM’s thriller Operation Finale, which is currently filming in Argentina. Chris Weitz (A Better Life) is directing the project from a script by Matthew Orton.

Oscar Isaac stars as legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin in the period film, which is based on a true story of the 1960 covert mission where Malkin infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann (Oscar winner Ben Kingsley), the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.

The pic also co-stars Melanie Laurent, Lior Raz, Nick Kroll, Michael Aronov, Haley Lu Richardson, and Joe Alwyn.

Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) and Fred Berger (LA LA Land) are producing alongside Isaac and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire (Mojave). Matt Charman is executive producing.

Knoller is repped by Rinat ve Ilan Talent Management; Liebrecht by Artists Rights Group; Hernandez by Inspire Entertainment; Scacchi by Agency for the Performing Arts and Conway VanGelder; Rapazote by Across the Board Talent Agency .