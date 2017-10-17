Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and the #metoo campaign took off over the weekend, more celebrities — and countless others — have shared their stories of sexual abuse and harassment on social media. Facebook says more than 12 million people have discussed the hashtag. Among them is Superstore star America Ferrera, who revealed the “shame and guilt” of having been assaulted by a grown man when she was 9 years old.

Ferrera’s post followed those by such stars as Alyssa Milano — who tweeted the hashtag on Sunday — Gabrielle Union, Debra Messing, Evan Rachel Wood, Bjork, and a New York Times piece by Mayim Bailik, who wrote, “I have always had an uncomfortable relationship with being employed in an industry that profits on the objectification of women.” Watch The Big Bang Theory star’s Facebook Live video below.

Here is a collection of some recent posts, starting with Union’s angry multi-tweet message:

Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Folks are also very open and obvious about what kind of victim should be prioritized & believed. To think otherwise is to be willfully dim — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

In Hollywood meetings in homes, hotel lobbies/restaurants/suites, private isolated office space is the norm. NO ONE "ASKED FOR IT!!" — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ "dress modestly" shit. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female "friend" what I had worn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Look around, u can EASILY see whose pain is "real/valid" & must be addressed & whose pain is tolerable, unimportant & systematically ignored — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Being raped once made it easier to be raped again. I instinctually shut down. My body remembered, so it protected me.

I disappeared. #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

Because we have to keep uncovering it, until we change it. #MeToo

•#Repost… https://t.co/76QsmNVwZ7 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 17, 2017

Bjork via Facebook

Here is something to do to help #metoo https://t.co/fdxRW96kIP — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 17, 2017