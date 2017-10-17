Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and the #metoo campaign took off over the weekend, more celebrities — and countless others — have shared their stories of sexual abuse and harassment on social media. Facebook says more than 12 million people have discussed the hashtag. Among them is Superstore star America Ferrera, who revealed the “shame and guilt” of having been assaulted by a grown man when she was 9 years old.
Ferrera’s post followed those by such stars as Alyssa Milano — who tweeted the hashtag on Sunday — Gabrielle Union, Debra Messing, Evan Rachel Wood, Bjork, and a New York Times piece by Mayim Bailik, who wrote, “I have always had an uncomfortable relationship with being employed in an industry that profits on the objectification of women.” Watch The Big Bang Theory star’s Facebook Live video below.
Here is a collection of some recent posts, starting with Union’s angry multi-tweet message: