Oscar winner Meryl Streep has called the recent news about Harvey Weinstein “disgraceful” and says it has “appalled those of us whose work he championed.” The women who have spoken up to “expose this abuse” are “our heroes,” she added in a statement this morning.
The missive comes following the explosive October 5 New York Times exposé that detailed decades of alleged serial sexual harassment and abuse of women by Weinstein and as more have come forward in the past week. Weinstein was fired by the board of directors of The Weinstein Co on Sunday.
Streep also notes that while Weinstein could be “exasperating” in their working relationship, “not everybody knew” about “these other offenses.”
Here’s her statement in full:
“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.
One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.
The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”