Oscar winner Meryl Streep has called the recent news about Harvey Weinstein “disgraceful” and says it has “appalled those of us whose work he championed.” The women who have spoken up to “expose this abuse” are “our heroes,” she added in a statement this morning.

The missive comes following the explosive October 5 New York Times exposé that detailed decades of alleged serial sexual harassment and abuse of women by Weinstein and as more have come forward in the past week. Weinstein was fired by the board of directors of The Weinstein Co on Sunday.

Streep also notes that while Weinstein could be “exasperating” in their working relationship, “not everybody knew” about “these other offenses.”

Here’s her statement in full: