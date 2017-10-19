NBC News host Megyn Kelly’s reaction to those who say the Harvey Weinstein scandal marks the start of a sea change?

“Maybe.”

In a piece for Time, Kelly, who was among the women who came forward claiming to have been sexual harassed by late Fox News Chief Roger Ailes, said she thought his ouster marked the start of a sea change. And, she thought so again, when Silicon Valley began to disgorge its own stories of harassment against women.

“Now that we are in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many are proclaiming, ‘This is it. It ends now.’ My take? Maybe. But we have a lot of work to do,” Kelly wrote.

After joining the multitude of people who have called to end victim blaming – “There are laws in this country. Wearing a short skirt doesn’t violate them. Shoving one’s tongue down an employee’s throat does” – Kelly said it’s time to “get real about the options that harassment victims face”: