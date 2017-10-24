Megyn Kelly Tuesday morning connected dots between former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy having spoken on her NBC News show on Monday, and Fox parent having fired Juliet’s brother before the show was over.

“There’s more fallout today in the wake of that reported $32M payout by former Fox news anchor Bill O’Reilly to Lis Wiehl,” Kelly began.

“O’Reilly accuser Juliet Huddy, a former Fox News anchor was here yesterday…speaking about the downsides of settling the cases like this which typically, and in her case, result in nondisclosure agreements. Which basically shut the accusers up,” Kelly continued.

Huddy, she said, “was open here about her fear in saying anything at all,” as Kelly threw to a clip of Huddy saying she was “terrified of retribution.”

“Before the end of our show yesterday, before the 9 o’clock hour had concluded, Fox News fired Juliet’s brother, John Huddy, a Fox News correspondent,” Kelly added, pointedly.

“By the end of the day, Fox News had its own statement announcing that:

‘Following a thorough investigation into a physical altercation earlier this month, Fox News made the decision to sever ties with Jerusalem-based correspondent John Huddy. The network’s investigation concluded last week, and due to observation of the Sabbath on Friday, terminated Huddy’s employment this morning.’

Kelly then turned to the “overwhelming responses” she has received from viewers, sharing “similar experiences of sexual harassment.”