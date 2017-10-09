Former Fox News personality Meghan McCain made her debut on The View this morning, enthusing about it being “so iconic” to be sitting in the show’s conservative seat “made so great” by Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who she said she grew up watching.

She assured co-hosts she takes the gig “very seriously,” telling Joy Behar, “I don’t think we’re going to agree on anything.”

McCain credited Whoopi Goldberg with making her “comfortable coming here,” calling her The First Lady of The View.

“And you are also, Joy,” McCain added, hastily, explaining to her, “you didn’t reach out to me, like Whoopi” during talks about joining the ABC News program.

McCain said she asked her father, Sen. John McCain, his thoughts while she was in talks about joining the program, while he was in the hospital being treated for stage 4 brain cancer. His response: “Are you kidding?! You have to do this,” she told the other panelists, adding that he then spilled the beans to his nurses.

Sen. McCain tweeted:

Niceties over, McCain began talking “culture wars” when conversation turned to Veep Mike Pence walking out on an NFL game on Sunday, because some members of one team took a knee during the national anthem.

“One of the things I’m going to bring to the show… is, we’re going to talk a lot about culture wars that are raging in America,” McCain said, boasting, “I’m a total red-state girl. I come from Phoenix, Arizona. I know my people.”