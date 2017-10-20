Raoul Trujillo (Sicario) has booked a series regular role opposite Edward James Olmos and Michael Irby in Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s retooled Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SoA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Trujillo will play Che “Taza” Romero, Vicepresidente of Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. As a longtime friend of Alvarez, he helped set up the Santo Padre chapter on the border. He’s hardened by the deterioration of his hometown, but an infinite source of wisdom to the club.

Trujillo can next be seen opposite Liam Neeson in Hans Petter Moland-helmed Hard Powder, and in Hochelaga, Land of Souls directed by François Girard, Canada’s pick for the foreign-language Oscar race. On the TV side, he received a best supporting actor Critics’ Choice nom for Nat Geo miniseries Saints & Strangers. Trujillo is repped by Corner Booth Entertainment and The Gary Goddard Agency.