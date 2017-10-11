The Unit alum Michael Irby is set for a lead role opposite Edward James Olmos in Kurt Sutter’s retooled Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot Mayans MC for FX.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SoA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. The pilot has been undergoing reshoots and recasting of some key roles. FX says Irby’s role is a new character.

Irby will play Obispo “Bishop” Losa, resident of Mayans MC’s Santo Padre Charter. From a broken home in the Salton Sea, he was taken in by the family of his cousin, Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), Mayan MC founder and National President. After a tour of duty in Iraq and one in Pelican Bay, Bishop was sent by Alvarez to set up and run the critical Mexi-Cali border charter. He is as deadly as he is loyal.

In addition to his starring role in The Unit, Irby’s television credits include Taken, True Detective, Almost Human, Line of Fire and The Haunted. Feature credits include Pinero, Flightplan and Fast Five. He’s repped by APA, Coronel Group and Bloom Hergott.