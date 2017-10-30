The Los Angeles Film Critics Association will bestow Max von Sydow with its Career Achievement award, which will be handed out January 13 at the organization’s annual awards dinner at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. The news comes ahead of the LAFCA’s annual movie awards picks which will be voted on December 3.

The Sweden-born Sydow rose to fame in the 1950s starring in Ingmar Bergman movies including 1957’s The Seventh Seal, and his credits have stretched from such iconic movies as The Exorcist to more recently Star Wars: The Force Awakens and as the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones.

He has two Oscar acting nominations: for 2012’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and 1989’s Pelle the Conqueror. He’s next up in Kursk, about the 2000 submarine disaster, directed by Thomas Vinterberg and co-starring Lea Seydoux and Colin Firth.