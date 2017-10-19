EXCLUSIVE: QC Entertainment and Good Universe have stepped up to produce and finance Decon, a horror film script by Max Landis. The companies are currently attaching a director to begin production in early 2018.

Decon is the story of a young medical prodigy who is pushed to the mental, physical and emotional brink over the course of one night, after joining an elite team of doctors that treat the rarest, most gruesome and dangerous illnesses on Earth. Landis is white hot right now, scripting the upcoming David Ayer-directed Netflix pic Bright starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, and Deeper, the MGM film that Bradley Cooper will star in. He’s also creator, co-showrunner and exec producer of BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

The pic will be produced by QC’s Sean McKittrick and Ray Mansfield, Landis and Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane. QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. will serve as executive producer. Brady Fujikawa will oversee for Good Universe.

“Max and his wildly imaginative original screenplay are the type of bold storyteller and storytelling we passionately discover and make at QC,” said QC’s McKittrick and Mansfield. “We can’t wait to make this film with him and our partners at Good Universe.”

QC is coming off Get Out and Good Universe is coming off Don’t Breathe, both low-budget character-based horror films that became global blockbusters. Good Universe also is representing international sales for QC on The Personal History of Rachel Dupree, with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, and Andrew Bowler’s Time Freak.

Landis is repped by CAA and Writ Large’s Britton Rizzio.