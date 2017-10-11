The rivalry between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon seems to be alive and well based on tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live which featured the cast and director of Thor: Ragnarok. Actors Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo along with director Taika Waititi thought that they were going to have a nice interview with Kimmel, but all was ruined when Damon decided to show up.

During the segment Hemsworth, fresh from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere was across the street, sits with Kimmel at the desk and reveals that he brought Ruffalo and Waititi with him to the show. Kimmel sends a camera crew backstage to the green room so that they are included in the interview — but throughout the interview, an uninvited Damon decides to pop in and steal the spotlight. From there, his presence just gets more inconvenient — and bigger before Kimmel cuts to an exclusive clip from the movie

Thor: Ragnarok, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins, is the third standalone movie for the titular superhero played by Hemsworth. Since we last saw him, he has been imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard and stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of Hela, an all-powerful new threat. The movie opens in theaters on November 3.