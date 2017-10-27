Mary Shelley, the British-set costume drama starring Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Elle Fanning about the 18 year-old author who penned one of the most iconic horror books of all time in Frankenstein, was just acquired in the U.S. by IFC. The film, which premiered in Toronto this year, was directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour who in 2012 helmed Wadjda, known as the first feature ever to be fully shot in Saudi Arabia.

The script was done by Emma Jensen and the film was produced by Amy Baer (Last Vegas) through Gidden Media together with Ruth Coady (Siege of Jadotville) and Alan Moloney (Albert Nobbs) through Parallel Films.

The logline: Passionate and rebellious teenager Mary Wollstonecraft finds a kindred spirit in poet Percy Shelley. Their whirlwind love affair scandalizes polite society, as the young couple gorge on literature and a bohemian life. When tragedy strikes and the couple lose their baby daughter, Mary strikes back, finding the courage and bravery to transform her pain into the world’s first science fiction novel, Frankenstein – all by the age of 18.

Mary Shelley also stars Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent), Bel Powley (The Diary of a Teenage Girl), Tom Sturridge (Far from the Madding Crowd) and Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse).

The deal was negotiated between IFC Films and the UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers together with HanWay Films.