EXCLUSIVE: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Oscar-winner Common are set to star in the semi-autobiographical dark comedy, All About Nina, the directorial debut film from screenwriter Eva Vives (Raising Victor Vargas).

The story follows Nina Geld (Winstead), a bracingly funny and blisteringly provocative stand-up comedian whose career is taking off, but whose personal life is a near-complete disaster. To escape a difficult ex and to prepare for a prospectively life-changing audition, Nina flees to Los Angeles where she meets Rafe (Common), who challenges almost every preconception she has — including those around her own deeply troubled past.

Beau Bridges, Kate Del Castillo, Chace Crawford, Clea DuVall, Jay Mohr, Melonie Diaz, Camryn Manheim, Mindy Sterling and Angelique Cabral co-star in the film.

Vives is a producer on the project, which hails from the 2016 Sundance Institute’s Screenwriters and Directors Labs, along with Natalie Qasabian, Eric B. Fleischman and Sean Tabibian of Diablo Entertainment. Exec producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Joshua Astrachan.

Winstead, repped by WME, starred on the third season of the FX series, Fargo, and her recent film credits include Paramount’s 10 Cloverfield Lane and Swiss Army Man from A24. Common, a newly minted Emmy-winner, was recently seen on the big screen in John Wick: Chapter 2 and Megan Leavey with Kate Mara. He’s a client of CAA.